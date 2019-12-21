e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 21, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 21, 2019
Home / Tech / Apple AirPods set to become a $15 billion business in 2020: Report

Apple AirPods set to become a $15 billion business in 2020: Report

Apple sold $6 billion worth of AirPods this year and is set to rake in $15 billion in revenue from the true wireless hearables in 2020, according to the famed Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi.

tech Updated: Dec 21, 2019 18:52 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Apple sold $6 billion worth of AirPods this year and is set to rake in $15 billion in revenue from the true wireless hearables in 2020
Apple sold $6 billion worth of AirPods this year and is set to rake in $15 billion in revenue from the true wireless hearables in 2020(REUTERS)
         

Apple sold $6 billion worth of AirPods this year and is set to rake in $15 billion in revenue from the true wireless hearables in 2020, according to the famed Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi.

Apple could sell as many as 85 million AirPods next year, making AirPods the company’s third-largest business after iPhones and ipads by 2021, Sacconaghi said in a note published on Friday.

However, reports CNBC, the AirPod’s run may be short-lived.

“Given AirPods’ extraordinarily steep adoption curve and rapid saturation of the iPhone installed base, we see a dramatic deceleration in AirPods revenue growth by 2021 or 22, to single digit growth rates or possibly lower,” said Sacconaghi.

Apple recently doubled its monthly AirPods Pro production from one million to two million units per month.

The size of the global market for true wireless hearables is expected to touch 120 million units this year and 230 million units in 2020, growing 90 per cent year on year (YoY), according to Counterpoint Research.

Apple is expected to show a significant turnaround in Q4 this year fuelled by AirPods Pro.

In 2020, Apple will maintain a strong market leadership based on its loyal customer base, with advanced product and marketing strategies in the wearables segment, says Counterpoint Research’‘s “Hearables Market Forecast”.

The company is likely to maintain 50 % of the true wireless hearables market share globally in 2020.

tags
top news
Bhim Army chief’s bail plea rejected, sent to 14-day judicial custody
Bhim Army chief’s bail plea rejected, sent to 14-day judicial custody
PM Modi holds security talks as protests rage across country over citizenship law
PM Modi holds security talks as protests rage across country over citizenship law
Hyderabad vet rape-murder case: HC orders second autopsy of accused’s bodies
Hyderabad vet rape-murder case: HC orders second autopsy of accused’s bodies
Another killed in Rampur’s anti-CAA protests, death toll climbs to 16 in UP
Another killed in Rampur’s anti-CAA protests, death toll climbs to 16 in UP
‘Nirav Modi, brother threatened witnesses, destroyed evidence’: CBI
‘Nirav Modi, brother threatened witnesses, destroyed evidence’: CBI
Shashi Tharoor’s word of the week: Curfew
Shashi Tharoor’s word of the week: Curfew
IPL Auction: Unsold overseas XI that can challenge current franchises
IPL Auction: Unsold overseas XI that can challenge current franchises
Watch: NSA Ajit Doval, Chinese FM Wang Yi met for talks on border issue
Watch: NSA Ajit Doval, Chinese FM Wang Yi met for talks on border issue
trending topics
Assam citizenship law protestsDelhi EarthquakeAnti-citizenship Act ProtestsCAA ProtestDelhi Air QualityPrashant KishorCAAJharkhand Exit Polls 2019 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech