Apple AirPods users, here are top five case covers worth checking out

Apple AirPods are quite popular in India. While you can always get the original covers, you can also try out some interesting case covers from other companies. Have a look!

Dealpick WIWU Glossy Luxury Armor Protector Cover Case

The case features a two-in-one hybrid design combining ultra-soft silicone and tough plastic providing composite layers of protection to your Airpods. The internal super-soft silicone elastic layer protects the charging dock from scratches and the external hard compound layer offers 360-degree protection against any mechanical impact due to falling. Further, the outer surface of the case carries a smooth and glossy look. Besides, it boasts of non-skid properties. You have easy access to the charging port and sync button without removing the case. Further, the case comes with a carabiner so that you can carry it easily.

Croiky Leather Skin Fit Vintage Matte Leather Hook Case Cover

It is specially made for Apple wireless Airpods charging case. The outer body is crafted with good-quality polyurethane leather and the interior surface is crafted with super soft non-scratching microfiber. There is a perfect hole for connecting to the charging port so that you do not need to put the Airpod case out of the cover. The stylish cover is lightweight and carries a snap closure for your convenience. With the cover, you have 360-degree protection for your Airpod case. Also, Croiky Leather Skin Fit Hook Case Covers are available in different colors including brown, red, black, and cherry red.

Rapidotzz 5 in 1 Protective Case Skin Cover

It is a silicone-made protective cover for your Airpod charging case. It provides protection from mechanical shocks and scratches. The metal key chain clasp gets easily locked with your pant or backpack making the cover an ideal outdoor accessory. The cover comes with a headphone anti-lost rope, anti-lost buckle, headphone silicone buckle, and an earplug sleeve. It features a charging port flap so that you need not remove the cover while charging the case. The protective cover is available in various colors, including red, blue, black, and red owl.

Humble Ultra Protective Soft Silicone Shock Proof Protective Cover Case

It is a sturdy and compact protective cover for your Airpods charging case. The lightweight silicone cover features a high shock absorbing design that evenly distributes the impact throughout the case ultimately neutralizing it. It carries cut-outs for charging port and power button so that you do not require taking Airpods out of the case. It is coupled with a metal key chain clasp for attaching to pants or backpacks. The protective case is available in four colors - blue, red, black, and grey.

Tolv Silicone Shock Proof Protection Carrying Bag Cover

Crafted with superior strength silicone rubber, it is a powerful protector for Airpods. The 3 mm extra thick heavy-duty silicone carries the anti-shock property that absorbs the shock when dropped shielding Airpods from impact. Further, the outer surface has a detailed grip that prevents it from slipping out of your hands. The protective cover perfectly fits over your Airpods charging dock. The cover is available in different colors like blue, pink, grey, black, and yellow.

