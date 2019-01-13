Apple AirPower: Wireless charging mat may finally launch this year

Apple’s rare delayed product, AirPower, may finally launch in the first of this year. According to reports, Apple has begun production of the wireless charging mat which is capable of simultaneously charging all three devices – iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPod. The product was slated to launch in 2018 with iPhone XS devices.

The latest update on AirPower comes via Hong Kong website ChargerLAB which cites a “credible source” within Apple’s supply chain. The website claims Apple’s manufacturing partner Luxshare Precision has begun production of the device and is expected to launch along with an updated version of AirPods.

Apple AirPower was introduced in September 2017 along with the iPhone X. Believed to drive the next-generation wireless charging tech, AirPower was scheduled to hit the market sometime in 2018. Evidently, it did not happen. Delay in launch of AirPower has also pushed Apple to postpone the launch of optional wireless charging case for AirPods.

Breaking: AirPower is finally coming. We just learned from credible source in supply chain that the manufacture Luxshare Precision has already started producing Apple AirPower wireless charging pad. Luxshare Precision is also the maker of Apple AirPods and USB-C cables. pic.twitter.com/UqgWIAh3sx — ChargerLAB (@chargerlab) January 12, 2019

According to reports, Apple had been facing multiple technical issues with device. Overheating is believed to be one of the top reasons behind the delay. Apple blogger, Sonny Dickson, claimed that overheating in AirPower devices could lead to performance issues in the smartphones. Apple’s engineering team was said to be overhauling the design of the wireless charger to make it more efficient.

