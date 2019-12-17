e-paper
Home / Tech / Apple Arcade’s annual plan now available for Rs 999 in India

Apple Arcade’s annual plan now available for Rs 999 in India

Apple Arcade is available for Rs 99 per month here and the Rs 999 annual plan actually makes it slightly cheaper per month

tech Updated: Dec 17, 2019 18:13 IST
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Apple’s subscription-based gaming service Arcade is adding an annual subscription option for Rs 999 per year, joining the existing Rs 99 monthly subscription option. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
Apple’s subscription-based gaming service Arcade is adding an annual subscription option for Rs 999 per year, joining the existing Rs 99 monthly subscription option.

At present, Indian users need to pay Rs 99 a month for the service, which equals to Rs 1,188 annually, but with the new annual plan, users will end up paying Rs 83.25 a month. The annual tier was first reported by German blog iFun.de.

Customers, who have already subscribed to the monthly Apple Arcade plan, can switch to the annual one by navigating to the Subscriptions menu in the App Store.

New Apple Arcade subscribers will presumably be presented with the annual option when signing up, too.

Apple Arcade launched on September 19 with more than 100 games and are made exclusively for Apple hardware including iPhones, iPads, Macs and Apple TV.

Recently, Apple Arcade introduced “Ultimate Rivals” from Bit Fry Game Studios, a new sports game franchise that brings together athletes across hockey, basketball, football, baseball and soccer into a single officially licensed video game, a first in sports and gaming.

In rejecting Pak condemnation of citizenship law, India messages 2 suggestions
‘Govt shutting down people’s voices’: Sonia Gandhi on police swoop on Jamia
‘Oppose as much as you want’: Amit Shah dares Oppn over citizenship law
New coach, No Maxwell, 7 changes from WC in Australia side for India ODIs
‘I dare you’: PM Modi counters Opposition attack against Citizenship Act
Tesla Cybertruck may be a no-go in Europe due to safety concerns
Not replays but 3rd umpire: New side in Jadeja’s debatable run out - Report
Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death for high treason: All there is to know
