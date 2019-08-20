Apple Arcade’s game subscription likely to cost $4.99 per month, to launch with over 100 games

tech

Aug 20, 2019

Apple’s video game subscription service Apple Arcade for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV and Mac computers, is likely to cost $4.99 per month.

The Cupertino-based company has not yet officially announced Apple Arcade pricing, so it might get changed by the time the iPhone event comes around in September, The Verge reported on Monday.

$4.99 per month is very affordable for a subscription service that provides access to lots of games. The iPhone maker has said there would be around 100 games available at launch, with no ads or additional in-app purchases.

Subscribers can check out games from Annapurna Interactive, Bossa Studios, Cartoon Network, Finji, Giant Squid, Klei Entertainment, Konami, Lego and more.

As per the report, the company is currently running an early access test of the Apple Arcade with its own employees. During this tenure employees would pay just 49 cents per month with a one-month free trial, until the end of the early access period.

