Apple avoids ban on iPhones in India by allowing TRAI’S DND app on iOS

Apple has finally allowed TRAI’s DND app for its iPhones in India. The Indian telecom regulator and the iPhone maker were stuck in a disagreement for over two years for the DND app.

TRAI’s DND app is now available on Apple’s App Store for iPhones, VentureBeat reported. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had released the DND app for Android and iOS platforms back in 2016. However, Apple did not permit the app on its platform citing privacy issues. The app requires permissions to the phone’s contacts, call logs and SMS logs so that it can identify spam calls and messages.

Apple doesn’t allow third-party apps permission to read messages or call logs on its devices. Truecaller, an app similar to DND has limited functionality on iOS. On Android, Truecaller’s anti-spam features have access to the phone’s call logs and SMS as well.

Apple known for its strict privacy rules around user data had been tackling this app for over two years now. However, TRAI had announced earlier this year that it would “derecognise” devices that do not allow installation of its DND app on their platforms. With Apple’s refusal to install DND app, it posed threat for iPhones getting deactivated in India.

The entry of TRAI’s DND app on iOS is in compliance with Apple’s new guidelines for such apps. With iOS 12, Apple introduced new call-blocking extensions for developers which would allow users to report unwanted calls and messages.

TRAI’s DND (Do Not Disturb) app, as the name suggests is to help users avoid pesky messages and calls. With TRAI’s DND app, users can choose the unwanted calls and messages, and an automatic complaint will be sent against the numbers. Users can also check the status of their complaints with the app.

