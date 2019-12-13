Apple buys UK-based startup to make iPhone photography better

tech

In a bid to further improve iPhone photography, Apple has acquired a UK-based startup Spectral Edge for an undisclosed sum.

The startup is known for technology that can be used to improve photos taken on iPhones, The Verge reported, citing filings made public on Thursday.

Spectral Edge “has developed computational photography tech that could blend data from a standard lens and an infrared lens to enhance photo quality”.

The start-up raised $5.3 million in a funding round last year.

Created in 2014 from academic research at the University of East Anglia, Spectral Edge’s algorithm is able to enhance low-light smartphone images which could improve Night Mode in iPhones.

