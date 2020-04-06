e-paper
Apple CEO Tim Cook to give virtual commencement speech for Ohio varsity

Apple CEO Tim Cook to give virtual commencement speech for Ohio varsity

In light of COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings, there will be no students or guests in Ohio Stadium.

tech Updated: Apr 06, 2020 15:59 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Ohio State has a unique technology-enhanced education and research partnership with Apple through the university’s Digital Flagship initiative.
Ohio State has a unique technology-enhanced education and research partnership with Apple through the university's Digital Flagship initiative.(Bloomberg)
         

Apple CEO Tim Cook will deliver a “virtual commencement address” for Ohio State University students graduating in 2020 on May 3.

“I am delighted to welcome Tim Cook as our spring commencement speaker. We are grateful for Mr Cook’s participation in this important tradition and know his unique insights will guide Buckeyes as they continue to innovate for the future,” said Michael V. Drake, Ohio State University President.

In light of COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings, there will be no students or guests in Ohio Stadium.

The graduates will receive their degrees by mail, and, importantly, the university will hold a physical recognition event at a later date. Members of the Class of 2020 will be actively involved in the scheduling and planning of that event.

Ohio State has a unique technology-enhanced education and research partnership with Apple through the university’s Digital Flagship initiative.

The collaboration has led to a comprehensive, university-wide digital learning initiative that supports educational innovation for students and economic development opportunities for the community.

