e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 07, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 07, 2019

Apple Clips app gets Memoji, Animoji support and more

Apple Clips’ new update also introduces new stickers featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse, along with a new winter-themed poster.

tech Updated: Dec 07, 2019 07:36 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Apple Clips app with Animoji, Memoji.
Apple Clips app with Animoji, Memoji.(Apple)
         

Apple’s free video creation app Clips has been updated for the iPhone and the iPad with new Animoji and Memoji support.

This update includes animated stickers and emoji that can “follow the movements of a user’s face” in videos captured with device front-facing cameras.

“Users can now easily share personal video messages, slideshows, school projects and mini movies with more personality than ever. Animated stickers and emoji can now follow the movements of a user’s face for fun selfie videos using the front-facing camera on iPhone and iPad,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The new update also introduces new stickers featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse, along with a new winter-themed poster. Using Animoji and Memoji in Clips requires a device with a TrueDepth camera.

The Clips app is a video editing app that lets users combine video clips, images, and photos with voice-based titles, stickers, music and more to create unique videos that can be shared on social media platforms.

Clips 2.1 is available as a free update on the App Store and is compatible with iPhone 6s and iPhone SE or later, iPad Air 2 or later and iPod touch (7th generation), running iOS 13 or later and iPadOS 13 or later.

New Animoji and Memoji features, along with the Selfie Scenes feature, require iPhone or iPad Pro with TrueDepth camera.

tags
top news
World knows Pak not serious in trying LeT chief, other 26/11 culprits:India
World knows Pak not serious in trying LeT chief, other 26/11 culprits:India
Jharkhand assembly poll: CM Das, speaker, ex-Maoist in fray for 2nd phase
Jharkhand assembly poll: CM Das, speaker, ex-Maoist in fray for 2nd phase
Unnao rape survivor, set ablaze, dies; kin were threatened by accused
Unnao rape survivor, set ablaze, dies; kin were threatened by accused
Virat Kohli powers India to record T20I chase against West Indies
Virat Kohli powers India to record T20I chase against West Indies
After Friday’s encounter, top cop VC Sajjannar hailed as hero in Hyderabad
After Friday’s encounter, top cop VC Sajjannar hailed as hero in Hyderabad
PM Modi, Uddhav Thackeray meet for first time after Sena chief became CM
PM Modi, Uddhav Thackeray meet for first time after Sena chief became CM
Retired school teacher stabs daughter-in-law, wife in Delhi
Retired school teacher stabs daughter-in-law, wife in Delhi
Watch: When Akshay and Kareena grooved to ‘Sauda Khara Khara’ at #HTLS 2019
Watch: When Akshay and Kareena grooved to ‘Sauda Khara Khara’ at #HTLS 2019
trending topics
HTLS 2019HTLS 2019 LiveHyderabad encounterGaurav GeraIndia vs West Indies LiveUnnao rape survivorPUBGShah Rukh KhanPanipat movie review

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech