Apple could bundle AirPods with its 2020 iPhones: Report

Apple’s 2020 iPhone lineup could come with AirPods bundled in the box. This would be a major move from Apple since AirPods are expensive and have been sold separately.

tech Updated: Nov 30, 2019 13:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Apple AirPods Pro launched recently at Rs 24,900.
Apple AirPods Pro launched recently at Rs 24,900.(Apple)
         

Apple’s 2020 iPhones are expected to come with major upgrades in terms of design, specifications and features. A new report now suggests Apple could bundle its AirPods in the box with the 2020 iPhones.

This report comes from DigiTimes (via MacRumors) which states that “smartphone vendors including Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi are looking to bundle their new models with TWS earbuds next year.” TWS (truly wireless stereo) refers to wireless earbuds like the Apple AirPods and Samsung’s Galaxy Buds. If this report is to be believed, Apple would be replacing its wired earpods with the wireless AirPods for its 2020 iPhone lineup.

Apple recently launched its most expensive AirPods, the AirPods Pro which retail at Rs 24,900 in India. The company also has two generations of AirPods available. Apple bundling AirPods with its iPhones would naturally increase the price of iPhones which already start at $999. This would be a rather big move for Apple to bundle its expensive AirPods with its iPhones.

Although Apple’s iPhone launch is still months away, there have been reports on the new devices already. Apple is expected to launch three new iPhones in 2020 with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro featuring 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch OLED displays respectively. A recent report also confirmed Samsung Display will be the supplier for Apple’s 2020 iPhone OLED panels. The expected iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are also said to offer up to 6GB of RAM.

Apple is also highly expected to launch the second-generation iPhone SE in March 2020. Several reports including predictions by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo point out to iPhone SE 2 coming soon. iPhone SE 2 is said to feature an iPhone 8-like design but pack specifications like the A13 chipset which powers the iPhone 11 series.

Live: CM Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test in Maharashtra Assembly shortly
Live: Cong candidate seen with pistol during clash with BJP workers in Jharkhand
Why insecure?: BJP on Uddhav govt changing protem speaker before trust vote
London attacker Usman Khan, terror convict who spent late teens in Pakistan
'Cool guy' Leonardo DiCaprio gave money to torch Amazon, says Brazil Prez
Pampered tea loving horse refuses to get out of bed before having a cup
'There is absolute clarity,' Sourav Ganguly comments on MS Dhoni's future
Watch: First phase of voting in Jharkhand underway amid tight security
