Apple could ditch the notch on its 2020 iPhones

tech

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 16:01 IST

A lot has already been rumoured about Apple’s 2020 iPhone. From having 5G connectivity to having a 3D camera system, the year 2020 is expected to bring a bunch of major changes to Apple’s iPhone lineup. Now, a new report gives us some interesting insights as to how the iPhone 12 would look like.

Lets Go Digital reports that Apple will ditch the notch in its 2020 iPhones to opt for a full-screen display. To achieve this, the company would cancel FaceID, hide the front camera under the screen and use an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. The report further states that Apple will use this design only in the top model in its iPhone 12 series, which will also come with 5G connectivity.

As far as other models in the iPhone 12 series are concerned, the report said that they will be based on the iPhone 11. If this is true, Apple could retain the notch in its cheaper iPhone models.

It is worth noting that several reports in the past have said that Apple would use a combination of FaceID and Touch ID in its 2020 iPhones. However, if this report is true, we could see either a face-recognition system or an in-display fingerprint sensor in the iPhones this year.

A notch-less design is not the only thing on the menu for the 2020 iPhones or the iPhone 12 series. Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo, in his forecast for the iPhone 12 lineup last month, had said that the company could launch four new iPhone models as a part of its iPhone 12 series. However, he had said that all the four iPhone models will come with 5G connectivity.

Apple usually refreshes its iPhone designs after every three years. So, it won’t be entirely surprising if we see a notch-less iPhone this year. That said, the launch of the iPhone 12 is nine months away. So, it is possible that these plans might change till the time the new iPhones are ready for launch.