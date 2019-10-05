e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 05, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 05, 2019

Apple could launch 16-inch MacBook, new iPad Pro this month

Apple is expected to host its a product event later this month where new MacBooks and iPads are expected.

tech Updated: Oct 05, 2019 18:39 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Apple is expected to launch refreshed iPad Pro this month.
Apple is expected to launch refreshed iPad Pro this month.(Apple)
         

Apple has several rumoured products in the lineup for its October event, including a 16-inch MacBook Pro with a scissor keyboard, refreshed iPad Pro model along with Apple Tags items trackers.

The company hosted an event on October 30, 2018, at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, New York City and this year again it is expected to hold the event around the same time, MacRumors reported.

As per the report, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is rumoured to be the same physical size as the 15-inch MacBook Pro but will feature smaller bezel sizes for a larger display. The display will feature a 3072×1920 resolution.

While the current 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro designs debuted in October 2018, the company might upgrade these high-end tablets this time. The A13 Bionic chip debuting in the iPhone 11 lineup will also make it to the iPad Pro.

Apple might also launch its item tracker similar to the popular tile products ‘Apple Tag’.

It is a small gadget that is attached to items to make them easily findable, it is integrated with augmented reality features to help users easily find their lost items.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 17:43 IST

tags
top news
PM Modi’s new aircraft with missile defence systems lands in June 2020
PM Modi’s new aircraft with missile defence systems lands in June 2020
Oct 05, 2019 20:39 IST
National Conference delegation from Jammu to meet Abdullahs on Sunday
National Conference delegation from Jammu to meet Abdullahs on Sunday
Oct 05, 2019 19:13 IST
P Chidambaram referred to AIIMS after stomach ache complaint: Report
P Chidambaram referred to AIIMS after stomach ache complaint: Report
Oct 05, 2019 18:41 IST
Found present when each of her six kin died, Kerala woman held after 17-yrs
Found present when each of her six kin died, Kerala woman held after 17-yrs
Oct 05, 2019 20:41 IST
Seat-sharing settled, minister says no ‘big brother’ in BJP-Sena alliance
Seat-sharing settled, minister says no ‘big brother’ in BJP-Sena alliance
Oct 05, 2019 17:36 IST
Thai judge shoots himself in court after railing at justice system
Thai judge shoots himself in court after railing at justice system
Oct 05, 2019 19:24 IST
Buddha, fighting bulls, Krishna’s butterball to greet Modi-Xi at Mamallapuram
Buddha, fighting bulls, Krishna’s butterball to greet Modi-Xi at Mamallapuram
Oct 05, 2019 20:04 IST
Rohit Sharma achieves historic first with back-to-back centuries in Vizag
Rohit Sharma achieves historic first with back-to-back centuries in Vizag
Oct 05, 2019 16:20 IST
trending topics
India vs South AfricaMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collectionBigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateSwachh BharatSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News
tech