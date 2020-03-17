e-paper
Apple could launch a new iPad model soon

The filing talks about an iPad with the model number A2229 that will run on iPadOS 13. Beyond this, the database doesn’t reveal anything about the upcoming iPad model.

Mar 17, 2020
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Apple analyst Ming Chi Kui, back in January had predicted that Apple would launch a refreshed iPad Pro lineup in the first half of 2020.
Apple analyst Ming Chi Kui, back in January had predicted that Apple would launch a refreshed iPad Pro lineup in the first half of 2020.(Reuters)
         

Apple has a number of new products in its lineup, including an iPhone SE successor, that are expected to be launched later this year. Now word is that the company is planning to launch a new iPad model soon.

The news comes as a courtesy of MacRumours, which spotted a filing for an un-released Apple iPad in the Eurasian Economic Commission database. The filing talks about an iPad with the model number A2229 that will run on iPadOS 13. Beyond this, the database doesn’t reveal anything about the upcoming iPad model.

Traditionally, filings for Apple products appear in the Eurasian Economic Commission database days before the product launch. This could indicate that the company is planning to launch a brand new iPad soon. However, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has not only led to production delays but it has also led to the cancellation of events. Amid the present circumstances, it remains unclear when the new iPad model will arrive. It also remains to be seen how Apple launches the device.

Separately, Apple analyst Ming Chi Kui, back in January had predicted that the company would launch a refreshed iPad Pro lineup consisting of a triple rear camera system along with a 3D sensor for AR in the first half of 2020. It is possible that the iPad model listed in the database could be the iPad Pro that Kuo had previously predicted. However, in the absence of the availability of more details in the EEC database, it’s hard to say anything with certainty at the moment.

