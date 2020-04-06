e-paper
Apple could launch a refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro next month

This means that if Covid-19 doesn’t derail the company’s plans, the company could launch a new MacBook in May 2020.

tech Updated: Apr 06, 2020 09:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Apple could increase the screen size of the device to 14-inches.
Apple could increase the screen size of the device to 14-inches. (Apple)
         

Apple, last month, introduced an updated MacBook Air and a brand new iPad Pro. If the reports are to be believed, iPhone SE 2 or the iPhone 9 could be the next device that the company launches this year before it introduces its iPhone 12 series later this year. But now, a new report says that the company could launch a brand new MacBook Pro laptop before it gears for its fall launch event.

According to Jon Prosser, Apple is planning to refresh its MacBook Pro lineup. It is planning to launch a brand new 13-inch MacBook Pro laptop next month.

In a tweet Prosser said that “if everything goes well” a new 13-inch MacBook Pro, which is codenamed J223, could be coming next month. This means that if Covid-19 doesn’t derail the company’s plans, the company could launch a new MacBook in May 2020. He also said that the company could increase the screen size of the device to 14-inches. But there is no telling at this point.

 

As far as the features are concerned, the tipster didn’t share specifications that the upcoming MacBook Pro might feature. However, it’s not hard to imagine that the new 13-inch MacBook Pro will get the company’s new Magic Keyboard, that is available in the company’s new MacBook Air laptop and the 16-inch MacBook Pro that was launched last year.

Beyond that, it is expected to get an upgraded processor. It remains to be seen if Apple includes the recently launched 10th generation chipset.

