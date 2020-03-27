e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Apple could launch AR Glasses in 2022

Apple could launch AR Glasses in 2022

Apple is also said to be working with the developers to build an ecosystem around the category.

tech Updated: Mar 27, 2020 15:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Apple has been investing in the AR technology for quite some time.
Apple has been investing in the AR technology for quite some time.
         

Apple’s Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses rumours are back. According to Digitimes, Apple may launch AR Glasses as early as 2022.

Reports suggest Apple is working on two products. The first product will be a combination of AR-VR and will launch in 2022, reports add. The second product is said to be a full-fledged AR Glass and will launch the following year. Apple is said to be in talks with third-party developers to build an ecosystem around the new products.

“Taiwan-based optical component suppliers are engaged in the development of Apple’s augmented reality smart glasses, which may be commercialized by 2022,” reports the website citing industry sources.

Apple has long been rumoured to be working on AR Glasses, a category no longer aggressively pursued by the technology firms. Google had experimented with Google Glasses a few years ago. The product failed to take off in the consumer market. The wearable, however, found its application in the healthcare and other enterprise industries.

That said, Apple has been investing in the AR technology for quite some time. Its ARKit has continued to improve over the years. It just introduced Lidar for the iPad Pro.

Apple CEO Tim Cook earlier this year revived AR speculation when he described the technology as the one that will “pervade” our lives in the future.

“It’s going to go across business and your home life,” Cook said in an earnings call. “And I think these will happen in parallel.”

tags
top news
Covid-19 updates: Total cases in Maharashtra reach 147, say State officials
Covid-19 updates: Total cases in Maharashtra reach 147, say State officials
Govt looks at ways to help migrant labourers, to provide food and shelter
Govt looks at ways to help migrant labourers, to provide food and shelter
RBI allows 3-month moratorium on EMIs of all term loans
RBI allows 3-month moratorium on EMIs of all term loans
UNSC won’t discuss Covid-19; China blocks it with help from Russia, South Africa
UNSC won’t discuss Covid-19; China blocks it with help from Russia, South Africa
Covid-19: Tendulkar donates biggest amount among Indian sportstars
Covid-19: Tendulkar donates biggest amount among Indian sportstars
Here is why you may not have to pay your car and bike EMIs for three months
Here is why you may not have to pay your car and bike EMIs for three months
Here’s why iPhone users may want to skip the latest iOS update
Here’s why iPhone users may want to skip the latest iOS update
Highest COVID-19 cases in US: Donald Trump takes a veiled jibe at China
Highest COVID-19 cases in US: Donald Trump takes a veiled jibe at China
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech