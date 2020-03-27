Apple could launch AR Glasses in 2022

tech

Apple’s Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses rumours are back. According to Digitimes, Apple may launch AR Glasses as early as 2022.

Reports suggest Apple is working on two products. The first product will be a combination of AR-VR and will launch in 2022, reports add. The second product is said to be a full-fledged AR Glass and will launch the following year. Apple is said to be in talks with third-party developers to build an ecosystem around the new products.

“Taiwan-based optical component suppliers are engaged in the development of Apple’s augmented reality smart glasses, which may be commercialized by 2022,” reports the website citing industry sources.

Apple has long been rumoured to be working on AR Glasses, a category no longer aggressively pursued by the technology firms. Google had experimented with Google Glasses a few years ago. The product failed to take off in the consumer market. The wearable, however, found its application in the healthcare and other enterprise industries.

That said, Apple has been investing in the AR technology for quite some time. Its ARKit has continued to improve over the years. It just introduced Lidar for the iPad Pro.

Apple CEO Tim Cook earlier this year revived AR speculation when he described the technology as the one that will “pervade” our lives in the future.

“It’s going to go across business and your home life,” Cook said in an earnings call. “And I think these will happen in parallel.”