Apple could launch over-ear headphones this year: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple could be updating its hardware line with a new pair of over-ear headphones. This product is expected to be an upgarde over Apple’s wireless AirPods,an analyst said. Apple’s rumoured over-ear headphones could launch later this year.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, the most famous analyst with KGI Securities when it comes to Apple, the Cupertino-headquartered giant is set to debut a branded high-end, over-ear headphone with an ‘all new’ design to add to its growing audio accessory line-up.

“A specific launch timeline was not provided, but Kuo believes the device is unlikely to debut prior to the fourth quarter of 2018,” Apple Insider reported on Sunday.

The headphones will likely feature wireless connectivity and the company is reportedly aiming to deliver a device that boasts the convenience of AirPods but with better acoustic qualities.

Similar to Apple’s Beats brand, the over-ear headphones could be more expensive than the in-ear AirPods.

Apple’s AirPods is currently priced at Rs 12,900 in India. The wireless AirPods are powered by Apple’s W1 chip, and provides up to 5 hours of playback on a single charge.

The tech giant is looking to pack high quality audio components that would boost performance, according to Kuo, but those parts come at a price.

However, the expected design language of the device is not yet known.