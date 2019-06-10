Apple Days sale on Amazon: Get up to Rs 23,000 off on iPhones

Amazon on Monday announced Apple Days sale on its platform. During five-day sale, customers will get special deals and offers on top-selling iPhones. The sale also features popular Apple products like iPads, watches, Beats headphones and earphones.

During Apple Days sale, iPhone X 64GB will be available at “lowest price ever”, said Amazon in a release. Customers will get up to Rs 17,900 off on iPhone XR 128GB with an additional 10% instant bank discount on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. The iPhone XR 64GB will now be available at a starting price of Rs 58,999 with an additional 10% instant bank discount.

Amazon is offering up to Rs 3,500 discount on select iPad models. Apple Watch will be available up to Rs 5,500 off whereas customers can save up to Rs 5,800 on Apple Beats headphones and earphones. Customers can also check out discounts and deals on other Apple products such as AirPods, leather cases and lightning docks.

Apple Days’ special offers on iPhones

Apple’s iPhone 6S will be available for Rs 28,999 with 10% instant bank discount whereas iPhone 7 32GB will be available for Rs 37,999. You can get iPhone 7 Plus 32GB for Rs 48,999. Apple’s iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus 64GB models are available for Rs 56,999 and Rs 65,990 respectively.

iPhone XR 128GB and 64GB models are available for Rs 63,999 and Rs 58,999 with additional 10% instant bank discount. The latest iPhone XS 64GB and iPhone XS Max 64GB are available for Rs 94,900 and Rs 1,04,900 respectively.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 14:38 IST