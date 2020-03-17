Apple Days sale returns on Amazon with big discounts on iPhone X, iPhone XS

tech

Amazon is hosting a new online sale for Apple enthusiasts. The ‘Apple Days’ sale is already live on Amazon.in and will continue until March 21.

During the Apple Days sale, you will get deals and offers on iPhone X series, iPhone 11, Apple Watch, MacBook, iPad and more. Apple’s iPhone X series will be available at its lowest price ever as iPhone XS Max will be available for a starting price of Rs 69,900, iPhone XS 512GB model will be available for Rs 79,900. Amazon Prime members can avail discounts worth Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,000 on the both phones respectively.

Apple’s iPhone XR 128GB is available on Amazon.in for Rs 50,900. The latest iPhone 11 is available for a starting price of Rs 64,900. Customers can also avail an additional discount of Rs 6,000 on iPhone and up to Rs 3,000 on iPad Max through HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.

During Apple Days sale on Amazon, you can also get up to Rs 30,000 discount on Macbooks. Apple Watch will be available for a base price of Rs 20,900.

Amazon is also offering 5% instant discount on credit card EMI (via American Express and Bank of Baroda) on select devices.

You can also buy official cases and Beats Pill during the sale.

