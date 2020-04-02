e-paper
Apple defers April payments for Apple Card holders

Apple had offered the same program for March payments as well.

tech Updated: Apr 02, 2020 20:25 IST
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Apple Card users need to opt in to the program by messaging a support representative via the Wallet app on an Apple device.(Apple)
         

Apple Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are letting Apple Card users defer April payments without incurring interest to ease financial pressure from economic disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The card, backed by Goldman, offered the same program for March payments. Apple Card users need to opt in to the program by messaging a support representative via the Wallet app on an Apple device.

“We understand that the Covid-19 situation poses unique challenges for everyone and some customers may have difficulty making their monthly payments,” Apple wrote in an email to card customers.

“If you previously enrolled in the Customer Assistance Program in March, you will need to enroll again.”

