Apple defers first mini-LED products to 2021: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple defers first mini-LED products to 2021: Ming-Chi Kuo

According to the Apple analyst, the company planned up to six Mini-LED products, including a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with an A14X chip, for the third quarter of 2020.

tech Updated: May 08, 2020 18:15 IST
Indo Asian News Service | Posted by Kul Bhushan
Indo Asian News Service | Posted by Kul Bhushan
San Francisco
Apple shifts first mini-LED products to 2021: Analyst
Apple shifts first mini-LED products to 2021: Analyst
         

Famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo now claims that iPhone maker’s plan to adopt mini-LED display technology for future hardware products has been pushed back to 2021 owing to the global health crisis.

In a research note with TF International Securities, Kuo said mini-LED chip, panel, assembly, and terminal assembly are expected to begin mass production in the third quarter of 2020, the fourth quarter, the end of the fourth quarter, and the first quarter of 2021, respectively, reports MacRumors.

ALSO READ: Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Pro launch: India price revealed

Kuo earlier said that Apple is developing up to six Mini-LED products, including a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with an A14X chip for release in the third quarter of 2020.

However, now Apple’s roadmap for the mini-LED versions of these products may have been pushed back.

The analyst also estimates that Apple mini-LED product shipments will grow significantly by about 300 per cent and 225 per cent in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

These mini-LED displays will allow for thinner and lighter product designs, including good wide color gamut performance, high contrast and dynamic range.



