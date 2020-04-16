e-paper
Apple discontinues iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, here's how you can still buy it

Apple discontinues iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, here’s how you can still buy it

The newly launched is a close cousin of the iPhone 8. It comes with the same 4.7-inch LCD display and a Touch ID-enabled home screen button as that of the iPhone 8.

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 10:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Apple, last night, launched the much awaited iPhone SE 2020.
Apple, last night, launched the much awaited iPhone SE 2020.(REUTERS)
         

Apple, last night, launched the much awaited iPhone SE 2020. The newly launched budget iPhone is the successor to the iPhone SE that was launched back in 2016 and it is a close kin of the iPhone 8 in terms of the design. Now word is that after launching the iPhone SE 2020, Apple has decided to bid adieu to its iPhone 8 series smartphones.

According to a report by MacRumours, Apple stopped selling the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus after announcing its new budget smartphone.

The newly launched, as mentioned before, is a close cousin of the iPhone 8. It comes with the same 4.7-inch LCD display and a Touch ID-enabled home screen button as that of the iPhone 8. But it sports the upgraded A13 Bionic chipset and a better camera system among other things. This means that while iPhone lovers have a replacement for the iPhone 8, there is no device to replace the iPhone 8 Plus yet.

However, tech news analyst Rene Ritchie in a tweet clarified that the iPhone 8 Plus will still be sold but via channel partners.

 

Coming to India, Apple hasn’t explicitly stated that it’s discontinuing the sale of the iPhone 8 series smartphones in the country. However, Apple’s India website shows the iPhone 8 is “available at authorised resellers” only.

The iPhone 8 comes with a 4.7-inch LCD display.
The iPhone 8 comes with a 4.7-inch LCD display. ( Apple )

The iPhone 8 Plus, on the other hand, is available for Rs 58,600 in the country. The two phones are also listed on Amazon India and on Flipkart. While iPhone 8 is listed for Rs 38,999, the iPhone 8 Plus is listed for Rs 49,900 on Flipkart. Both the phones are listed as unavailable for delivery on both the e-commerce platforms due to the ongoing lockdown.

