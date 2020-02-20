Apple doesn’t want you to read this book that’s been written by a former App Store manager

tech

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 14:59 IST

Apple has sent a cease and desist letter to try and stop the publication of a book that has been written by a former App Store manager. According to a report in German publication Focus, Apple believes that the book contains confidential company secrets.

The book, called App Store Confidential, is written by Tom Sadowski in German. Sadowski led the App Store for Germany, Austria and Switzerland from 2014 to December 2019 as is listen on his LinkedIn page. The line on the cover – Ein personlicher Blick hinter die Kulissen von Apples wichtingstem Business – roughly translates to – A personal look behind the scenes of Apple’s most important business.

App Store Confidential, according to a report in AppleInsider, covers Sadowski’s work at Apple including his meetings with CEO Tim Cook.

Apple has sent a letter to both Sadowski and his publisher Murmann Verlag asking them to “stop delivering the book to stores, recall all copies in circulation and destroy manuscripts of the book,” according to Focus.

The book is still on sale on Amazon.

Apple shared a statement with The Verge regarding this:

Apple has long promoted a free press and supported authors of all types. While we regret the way this longstanding Apple employee violated our working relationship, his actions left us with no other option but to terminate his employment — a decision agreed upon by the works council. All workers should have the reasonable expectation that employment policies will be equally and fairly applied and all companies should have the reasonable expectation that their business practices will be kept confidential.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 9 hands-on video shows an old school design

Apple’s statement suggests that Sadowski was fired “because he intended to publish the book against his employer’s wishes or perhaps because he did so without going through proper channels at the company”.

Sadowski told Der Spiegel in an interview that he had shared the manuscript with Apple before it was published and that he feels his book will benefit Apple rather than harm it.

He also said that he was “surprised” by Apple’s reaction to his book.

Also Read: Apple’s share slide after coronavirus guidance warning