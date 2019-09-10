Apple Event 2019: How to watch iPhone 11 launch livestream on your phone, desktop

tech

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 18:25 IST

Apple will hold its third ‘Apple Special Event’ later today where it will launch new iPhones dubbed ‘iPhone 11’, ‘iPhone 11 Pro’ and ‘iPhone 11 Pro Max’. Apple will also unveil iOS 13, possibly a new Apple Watch and updates on its services.

Apple’s iPhone 11 launch event is scheduled to begin at 10:30 pm IST and it will take place at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino, California. Here, Apple CEO Tim Cook will deliver the keynote on Apple’s latest products. The iPhone 11 event will be live streamed on the company’s official website. Users can watch it on Safari, Chrome, Firefox and Edge.

This Apple Special Event will also be live streamed on YouTube for the first time in Apple’s history. Interested users can head on to Apple’s YouTube channel for the launch event. Apple TV users can watch the event through the Apple Events app available on the App Store.

Speaking about the product launches, we will most likely see three new iPhones. The iPhone XR successor is said to be iPhone 11 accompanied by the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The new iPhones are expected to come with upgrades like triple rear cameras, a new camera design, faster processor and incremental upgrades.

Apple will also unveil its new iOS 13 which is set to come with features like dark mode, location sharing updates and more. Apple is also expected to launch more products like a new Watch and possibly update on the prices of its services announced earlier this year.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 18:17 IST