Apple Event 2019 Live Updates: iPhone 11 series to launch tonight

Apple will unveil its latest iPhone 11 series in a few hours. The Cupertino giant is expected to launch three new iPhones succeeding the iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

Apple’s new iPhones are dubbed iPhone 11 a.k.a iPhone XR 2, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Apple’s launch event is scheduled to begin at 10:30 pm IST. It will take place at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino, California. Along with the iPhones, Apple is expected to make announcements on iOS 13, updates on its services and possible a new Apple Watch as well.

20:48PM IST iPhone 11 series: What are the upgrades? According to leaks and reports, the new iPhone 11 series will not come with massive upgrades. As mentioned below, the major upgrade would be the triple-camera setup on iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, and dual cameras on iPhone 11. Apple could introduce new camera features as well. The new iPhones will most likely be powered by the new A13 Bionic chipset as well. In terms of design, iPhone 11 series will look more or less the same except for a change in the rear cameras. iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are said to house a square camera bump. The new iPhone 11 series is also said to continue with the notch display.





20:33PM IST Apple iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro: What to expect Apple iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max would be the two iPhone flagships of 2019. As per leaks and reports, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will come with a triple-camera setup featuring dual 12-megapixel sensors and a 120-degree wide-angle lens. Apple is also expected to introduce a feature which will place people back into photos where they may have been accidentally cut from. For selfies, the same 12-megapixel camera will be available in iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. More expected features include a 5.8-inch OLED and 6.5-inch OLED display on iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro respectively. Under the hood, iPhone 11 series is expected to be powered by the new A13 Bionic chipset.





20:22PM IST Apple iPhone 11: What to expect Apple iPhone 11 series will feature three new iPhones. Here, iPhone 11 is said to be the iPhone XR successor. There are speculations Apple might call it the iPhone XR 2. The new iPhone 11 will possibly come with incremental upgrades under the hood. One major upgrade would be the cameras of iPhone 11 as rumours suggest a dual-camera setup of two 12-megapixel sensors at the rear. The selfie camera is also expected to be bumped up to 12-megapixel from 7-megapixel. Apple will most likely continue with LCD display for the iPhone 11.





20:15PM IST Tim Cook tweets from event venue Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted as expected from the launch venue in Cupertino, California. Apple Special Event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theatre where Tim Cook will deliver the keynote address. Good morning from Cupertino! See you soon!☀️#shotoniPhone pic.twitter.com/hDzQjwdmRg — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 10, 2019



