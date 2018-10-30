Apple to launch new iPad Pro, Macbook devices today: How to watch livestream

Apple will be hosting its second product launch today in Brooklyn, New York. The ‘Apple Special Event’ will take place at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. It is scheduled to begin at 10:00 am EDT.

Apple’s product launch will be live streamed via the company’s official website. Folks in India can catch the event live at 7:30 pm. After iPhones, Apple will be unveiling upgrades to its other products including the iPad, MacBook and Mac.

Apple’s expected launches have been circulating online for quite some time now. A Bloomberg report details on what Apple is expected to launch at its event. The new product lineup is said to include new iPad Pros, an upgraded MacBook Air, and a new Mac mini.

Apple iPad Pro

The new iPad Pro will be one of the biggest upgrades in the series. If rumours are to be believed, the iPad Pro will go through a radical design change similar to the new iPhones. The new iPad Pro will feature an edge-to-edge LCD display with no Home button. Apple also will integrate Face ID on the new iPad Pro for unlocking it.

On the iPad Pro, Face ID will work on portrait and landscape modes, the report added. Apple will most likely use the TureDepth camera for Face ID which would also result in Animoji support on the iPad Pro.

Another major change will be the replacement of Apple’s Lightning connector with a USB Type-C connector. More design changes will be visible with the rounded edges now becoming squared like the iPhone SE. Under the hood, the iPad Pro will be powered by a variant of Apple’s latest A12 Bionic chip paired with a custom graphics card. The iPad Pro will be accompanied by an updated Apple Pencil.

Upgraded MacBook Air

Apple’s cheapest and thinnest MacBook series will receive a long-awaited upgrade this year. The new MacBook will feature a 13-inch display with an unspecified but higher resolution. The MacBook will also have thinner bezels up front.

New Mac mini

Apple’s miniature computer, the Mac mini will get an upgrade after four years. The last Mac Mini was launched on October 16 in 2014. The new Mac mini is said to be focused on professionals. It will come with a new processor and features as well. Apple’s Mac mini is powered by fourth-generation Intel Core processors paired with Intel HD Graphics 5000. It offers connectivity options like Thunderbolt 2 and HDTV.

