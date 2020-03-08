e-paper
Apple fixing 3rd-gen iPad Airs with blank screen problems

The “iPad Air (3rd generation) Service Program for Blank Screen Issue” covers current-generation iPad Air models manufactured between March 2019 and October 2019--no other iPad models are eligible

tech Updated: Mar 08, 2020 17:15 IST
Apple has launched a repair service program for third-generation iPad Air models suffering from “blank screen issue” that can in some cases cause the display to turn white permanently.

“Apple has determined that, under certain circumstances, the screen on a limited number of iPad Air (3rd generation) devices may go blank permanently. A brief flicker or flash may appear before the screen goes blank,” the company said in a statement recently.

The “iPad Air (3rd generation) Service Program for Blank Screen Issue” covers current-generation iPad Air models manufactured between March 2019 and October 2019--no other iPad models are eligible.

To take advantage of the offer, one can can take their tablet to an Apple Authorized Service Provider or an Apple Store, a user can also contact Apple Support if you want to mail it in.

Like Apple’s other repair programs, the service is free if the company determines that the device is qualified.

