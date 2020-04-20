Apple game controllers may launch in next one year, details emerge

tech

A couple of rumours on the web have already pointed out towards the arrival of an ARM-based Apple Macbook later this year among other products. However, as per a tipster Apple may also have a game controller in the pipeline. It is worth adding that the tipster named @L0vetodream talked about iPhone 9 (now iPhone SE) to launch in second week of April, in late March (which turned out to be true). Similarly, the account mentioned the arrival of iPad Air with mini LED screen in early March, something that got a confirmation from tipster Jon Prosser in one of his latest tweets.

However, @L0vetodream also mentioned about the Apple game controller last month. And now, the account states it to arrive this year or next year. Worth adding is that we are hearing about the Apple game controller for the first time. This however, shouldn’t come as a surprise considering Apple has already introduced support for PlayStation and Xbox controllers with iOS 13.

With Apple launching its own controller, the firm could possibly be pushing its Arcade platform in a big way. While this major push to Arcade could arrive in the form of advancements to graphics power in the upcoming Apple TV, the controller might just be a complementing tool for the gaming platform. This will also bring Apple up against Google’s Stadia in the game streaming market.

As per tipsters and other reports, Apple is expected to launch a new MacBook Pro, iPad Air, entry-level iPad, iMac, Apple Watch next-gen, four iPhone 12 devices, HomePad Mini, AirTags, refreshed Apple TV, new AirPods, over the ear headphones, in-display TouchID tech, Mini LED tech and ARM-based Mac in the course of next one year.