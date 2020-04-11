Apple, Google developing Covid-19 contact tracing technology: Here’s how it will work

tech

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 09:08 IST

Apple and Google both made a major announcement last night about working together to help curb the spread of Covid-19. The two tech giants are developing on Covid-19 contact tracing technology which can be used to reduce the spread of the virus.

Apple and Google have planned two stages of implementing its contact tracing technology. In the first stage which will take place next month, Apple and Google will release APIs that enable interoperability between both its operating systems. The second stage involves using Bluetooth technology to enable contact tracing.

Here’s how it will work

First stage

Apple and Google will release “application programming interfaces (APIs) and operating system-level technology” to enable interoperability between Android and iOS. This will enable better cross-platform functioning of Covid-19 apps from public health agencies. These apps will be available for both Android and iOS users on Google Play Store and App Store respectively.

Second stage

After this, Apple and Google will work together on building a contract tracing platform using Bluetooth technology. This tech will be enabled on both Android and iOS, and is said to be “a more robust solution” than an API. This contact tracing tech will also make it easier for users to engage with a bigger ecosystem of apps and also with government health agencies. This will however be optional for users.

User privacy

With Apple and Google’s combined user base, the reach of this contact tracing technology will be broad. But this also brings up the question of user privacy with a huge trove of user data and information available. Apple and Google have both specified that its contact tracing technology has “strong protections around user privacy”. Both companies also plan to “openly publish information about our work for others to analyze.”