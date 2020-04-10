Apple has a 30-day plan to keep your kids entertained during the lockdown

tech

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 13:55 IST

The Covid-19 outbreak has forced everyone to stay indoors. While employees are working from home, school kids too are completing their classes virtually. Amid the lockdown, Apple has shared a 30-day plan that is aimed at keeping kids entertained as they study from home.

This news comes as a courtesy of Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook who shared the details of the 30-day worksheet on Twitter. “We know parents out there are juggling a lot in this challenging time. Apple’s education team has some fun ways to keep kids everywhere creating,” Cook wrote on Twitter.

The list of activities includes things like -- creating a storyboard of your daily routine, writing a love letter to the planet, creating a comic strip, going on a scavenger hunt, and emojifying your mood among other things.

We know parents out there are juggling a lot in this challenging time. Apple’s education team has some fun ways to keep kids everywhere creating. #CreativityForKids https://t.co/hWIrWeSqGG — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 9, 2020

Apple has shared a PDF that can be downloaded or printed as per users’ convenience. This PDF also contains detailed instructions that kids can follow to fulfill each day’s task. For instance, description for task 5, Go on a photo walk says, “Pick a color or letter of the day and take photos around the house and yard of things that are that color or start with that letter. Then put them together in a collage or video. Try to make a rainbow or complete the alphabet! Get started: Add the photos of each color or letter to a slide in the Keynote app. Or add each photo to Clips and record your voice saying the colors or letters.”

According to Apple, these creative and constructive activities can be done using built-in features available in Apple iPads and iPhones and they are aimed at children from pre-kindergarten to second grade. The interesting bit about these activities is that they can be tailored to include the whole family.