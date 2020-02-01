e-paper
Apple has begun trial production of the iPhone 9

Apple has begun the trial production of the much awaited iPhone 9, according to a report. Rumour has it that the official launch of this inexpensive iPhone is less than a month away

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 18:52 IST
Apple has begun the trial production of the much awaited iPhone 9, according to a report. Rumour has it that the official launch of this inexpensive iPhone is less than a month away. A new report by MyDrivers claims that the iPhone SE successor is under trial production.

“Apple has finally started trial production of the highly anticipated iPhone 9. This process will be used to iron out any issues and ensure assembly lines are running smoothly,” PhoneArena reported quoting MyDrivers on Friday.

Apple’s cheaper iPhone option, the iPhone 9, is coming at a time when smartphone makers like Samsung and Huawei are launching expensive phones with large displays. Apple’s iPhone 9 is expected to have the same form factor as the iPhone SE, in fact it has been labelled as the iPhone SE 2.

However, many Apple loyalists still prefer a device that has the same size as the immensely popular iPhone 5S and iPhone SE. And that is perhaps why the Cupertino-headquartered tech giant has decided to bring a small-screen device in 2020.

A cheaper iPhone also makes sense for markets like India and China. Apple has proof in the form of the iPhone XR. The sale of the iPhone XR went through the roof after Apple cut its price earlier last year.

If everything goes to plan and there are no major setbacks, Apple should start full mass production of the iPhone 9 by mid-February. This will give the company around six weeks to build up a large level of stock ahead of the smartphone’s official introduction in March, PhoneArena reported.

