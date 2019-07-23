Apple hires Tesla engineering VP Steve MacManus

tech

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 17:55 IST

Apple Inc. has hired Steve MacManus, at least the third Tesla Inc. engineering executive to join the Cupertino, California-based technology giant in the last year.

MacManus, a Tesla vice president in charge of engineering for car interiors and exteriors, left the carmaker recently and has since joined Apple as a senior director, according to his LinkedIn profile. He worked at Tesla from 2015, after stints at Jaguar Land Rover, Bentley Motors and Aston Martin. His interior-design skills may be applicable at Apple beyond the development of a car. Apple didn’t respond to a request for comment on Monday.

Apple also brought in former Tesla drive systems vice president Michael Schwekutsch in March and former chief vehicle engineer Doug Field last August.

Apple and Tesla have been hiring each others’ engineers for years, sometimes creating tension. Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk called Apple the “Tesla Graveyard” in a 2015 interview with German newspaper Handelsblatt. Some industry analysts and investors have speculated about the companies entering a partnership or even Apple acquiring the carmaker.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 17:55 IST