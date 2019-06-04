Apple introduces new ‘Sign in With Apple’ privacy feature at WWDC 2019

Apple Inc. announced a slew of new privacy features on Monday, including a new ‘Sign in With Apple’ capability.

The tool rivals similar sign-in buttons from Facebook Inc. and Google that are found on many websites or on apps. The Apple feature lets users provide select information, like name and email address, that is guarded by the company’s Face ID 3-D login system on iPhones and iPads.

Users will be able to choose which apps get what information. If users don’t want to provide their email address to an app or website, Apple now offers ‘relay’ addresses instead. These are randomized addresses that forward information from sites and apps to people’s real email accounts.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 00:05 IST