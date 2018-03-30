Apple iOS 11.3: Here’s how you can control battery performance of your iPhone

After facing criticism over the revelation that it was deliberately slowing down iPhones to save battery life, Apple on Thursday started rolling out iOS 11.3 update that gives users more control over the battery performance. The latest iOS update also has new features to show battery health of an iPhone or iPad and recommend if a battery needs to be serviced.

These can be found in Settings--Battery and are available for iPhone 6 and later. To check battery health on your iPhone, go to Settings > Battery > Battery Health. Note that the “Battery Health” still comes with a beta tag, which essentially means Apple may still be working on this feature.

The battery health section shows the “maximum capacity” of your battery. Apple explains this as a measure of battery capacity relative to when it was new. Lower capacity may result in fewer hours of usage between charges.

Apple further highlights that the phone batteries, like all rechargeable batteries are consumable components that become less effective as they age.

The company on its support page says, “Batteries are a complex technology, and a number of variables contribute to battery performance and related iPhone performance. All rechargeable batteries are consumables and have a limited lifespan—eventually their capacity and performance decline so that they need to be replaced. As batteries age, it can contribute to changes in iPhone performance. We created this information for those who would like to learn more.” ALSO READ: Apple slowing down your iPhone? Here’s what you can do to fix it

Compatible iPhones:

This feature can be found in Settings - Battery and is available for iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

New Battery Health section in iOS 11.3 (HT Photo)

Health

The new update has a “Health Records” feature that lets patients select from several health institutions to access medical information.

“The new aHealth Records’ feature helps patients of more than 40 health systems including Duke, NYU Langone, Stanford and Yale view their medical records from multiple institutions right from their iPhone,” Apple said.

“Health Records” data is encrypted and protected with a passcode. ALSO READ: Apple iOS 11.3: Here are the top features of the latest OS update for iPhones

Privacy

iOS 11.3 also make it easier to understand how personal data may be used.

“A new privacy icon and detailed privacy information will appear whenever Apple asks for access to personal information to enable features, secure Apple services or personalize an iOS experience,” the Cupertino-based company added.

iOS 11.3 delivers new immersive augmented reality (AR) experiences, new Animoji for iPhone X users, access to personal health records in the Health app and more.

“With iOS 11.3, apps can now deliver AR experiences that use vertical surfaces like walls and doors, in addition to horizontal surfaces like tables and chairs, and more accurately map to irregularly shaped surfaces like circular tables,” Apple said. RELATED: Apple’s new battery replacement service available in India: Eligible iPhones, price and more

Animoji, Business Chat and more

iPhone X users can now enjoy even more Animoji with lion, bear, dragon or a skull. A new “Business Chat” feature lets users communicate directly with businesses right within the Messages app. “Business Chat” will be available in beta in the US and top businesses in retail, finance and hospitality will begin rolling out this new messaging feature for customers.

Apple Music will now streams music videos uninterrupted by ads. “Apple News makes it easier to stay up-to-date on the most important videos of the day with a new Video group in For You, and improved Top Stories,” the company said.

(with inputs from HT Correspondent)