Apple iOS 12.0.1 update is here: iPhone XS users can now charge their phones in peace

Apple has finally fixed the bizarre charging issues on its new iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max smartphones. The company on Tuesday rolled out iOS 12.0.1 update which also comes with bug fixes and improvements for iPhones and iPads. This is the first update to iOS 12 which was rolled out just three weeks ago.

Highlight of the latest software update is the fix for charging. It may be recalled that many users who bought the new iPhone XS had complained that their phones would not charge when in sleep mode. Some users had said they needed to plug the charger again in order to get the phones charged. Apple, however, never commented or acknowledged the problem.

Apple’s iOS 12.0.1 update “fixes an issue where some iPhone XS devices did not immediately charge when connected to a Lightning cable,” reads the latest change log.

Along with the charging issue, the iOS 12.0.1 also fixes the issues with Wi-Fi. The update now “resolves the issue that could cause iPhone XS devices to rejoin a Wi-Fi network at 2.4GHz instead of 5GHz.”

Other fixes in the latest software update are as follows:

Restores the original position of the “.?123” key on the iPad keyboard

Fixes an issue where subtitles may not appear in some video apps

Addresses an issue where Bluetooth could become unavailable

To download the software update, iPhone users need to go to Settings > General. Click on download and install. The latest update is over 150MB in size, so you may consider switching to Wi-Fi in order to save your mobile data. As with any new software update, it’s strongly recommended to keep backup of your data.

Apple is now preparing for the iOS 12.1 update that is set to bring a range of new and important features like group FaceTime and dual-SIM support. The company last week had said that it will add 70 new emojis to iPhones with the update.

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 12:46 IST