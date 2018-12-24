Apple’s iOS 12.1.2 update has a nasty surprise for iPhone users

Not all iOS updates are stable and the latest to run into a problem is Apple’s latest 12.1.2 update which is reportedly causing problems for iPhone users.

According to Mashable, the iOS 12.1.2 iOS update which was rolled out last week, is bricking iPhones by cutting off cellular data. Users have complained on Twitter about their iPhones’ inability to connect to cellular data after installing the latest iOS update. ALSO READ: Apple iOS 12 released: Top new features

Apple’s support team has asked users to restart and update carrier settings. Some users have even tried hard resetting their iPhone and re-inserting the SIM card, but to no avail.

Hello @apple @AppleSupport do you have a solution for ios 12.1.2? My wife’s iPhone is not a phone anymore since Friday. pic.twitter.com/DpQfmZ37OP — Juan J. Garcia (@juanjolau) December 23, 2018

@Apple . After updating my iphone 7 to ios 12.1.2 network problem my phone could not get connected to LTE showing no service . Please resolve the issue — OfficeofVG (@vishalgla) December 24, 2018

To recall, the company issued the latest update to fix a problem with cellular connectivity for users in Turkey. However, it seems the update has worsened the issue and aggravated it for a lot of other users.

