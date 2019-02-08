Apple iOS 12.1.4 update rolls out with fix for FaceTime privacy bug in iPhones

Apple has rolled out a new update for iOS 12 which brings a fix for the FaceTime bug. Discovered over a week back, a privacy bug allowed FaceTime users to hear or even view the other person without having the call answered.

Apple’s iOS 12.1.4 update for iPhones and iPads fixes this issue. The iOS update is now rolling out for all users. If you haven’t received a notification for the update, you can manually download it from Settings > General > Software Update. Once the update is downloaded, you can start using Group FaceTime.

Prior to the software fix Apple disabled Group FaceTime feature on iOS. Users who have not updated their iPhones and iPads to iOS 12.1.4 will still have Group FaceTime disabled.

The privacy bug on iOS allowed FaceTime to answer calls for the other user. One could trigger this by making a FaceTime call and swiping up to add their phone number before the call is answered. FaceTime understood this as the call being active and turns on the receiver’s microphone. This bug had even serious problems if the receiver cut the call as this would turn the camera on.

Apple’s FaceTime privacy bug was discovered by Grant Thompson, a high school student from Tucson, Arizona. With the help of his mother, Apple was informed about the privacy bug which led to Group FaceTime being disabled. Apple has also said it would thank Grant Thompson by contributing to his future education.

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 15:39 IST