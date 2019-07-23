Apple iOS 12.4, watchOS 5.3 updates with Walkie-Talkie fix rolled out

tech

Apple on Monday rolled out software updates for its devices. iOS 12.4, watchOS 5.3 updates are now available for download.

iOS 12.4 introduces migration of data for iPhones. With this feature, iPhone users will be able to wireless transfer data directly from an old iPhone to a new iPhone. iOS 12.4 also brings improvements to Apple News+ app. iPhone users will now be able to access downloaded issues from My Magazines section offline and online.

Apple News+ is also adding all publications including newspapers to the catalogue available on top of the News+ feed. On iOS 12.4, Apple News+ users will be able to “clear all” downloaded magazine issues from the History section.

As for Apple Watch users, the company is bringing back Walkie-Talkie functionality with watchOS 5.3. Apple had disabled the Walkie-Talkie app on Watch earlier this month. An exploit on the Walkie-Talkie app allowed hackers to eavesdrop on another user’s iPhone without permission.

The latest iOS 12.4 update also brings support for HomePod in Japan and Taiwan. Apple also rolled out software updates for Mac devices and Apple TV.

