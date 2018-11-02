Apple iOS 12 new ‘Woozy Face’ emoji is making the internet go crazy

Apple’s latest iOS 12.1 update brings over 70 new emoji to iPhones and iPads. But there’s one emoji that’s got everyone guessing what it could mean.

Apple’s new set of emoji include a smiling face with three hearts, the feeling hot and cold face, party face and pleading face. Apple has also added new emoji with red hair, gray hair and curly hair. There’s this one emoji though which stands out among them all.

This emoji has many a lot going on in the face with only one eye remaining intact. The left eyebrow is sunken with the eye almost closed. The mouth especially looks like a distorted version of the Nike ‘Swoosh’. This emoji also has rosy cheeks. Emojipedia, the encyclopedia of emoji calls it the “Woozy Face” describing the emoji with uneven eyes and wavy mouth.

The internet however has many different interpretations for the “Woozy Face” emoji. Twitter is buzzing with people tweeting how this emoji can be used in different scenarios.

when you use a qtip for your ears... it does something https://t.co/OOoY0JpvR2 — T (@xotaylorwright) November 1, 2018

leaving the dentist after getting numbed and someone smiles at you and you have to smile back https://t.co/sTaWbLvlZx — Corb (@corbinbate) November 1, 2018

When you burp and try and push your breath out the side of ya mouth https://t.co/h7bqPcJYpj — Ethan Cooper (@ECoop59) November 1, 2018

when all your pending transactions hit you all at once https://t.co/DEsAfcuFgL — lewis aitken ☃️ (@basicallylewis) November 1, 2018

checking your bank after a night out https://t.co/Fi6umpDrej — T👻 (@tiabinghamx) November 1, 2018

What do you think this emoji means?

First Published: Nov 02, 2018 11:37 IST