Apple iOS 12 public beta: How to install, top features, and more

Apple has released the first public beta of iOS 12 for iPhones and iPads. Announced earlier this month at WWDC 2018, iOS 12 comes with changes focused on improving performance of devices and new features as well.

Apple already highlighted and demonstrated new features and improvements coming to iOS 12 for Photos, FaceTime, iMessage, Siri, and its Augmented Reality platform, ARKit. In terms of performance, Apple said that iOS 12 will be doubling down with apps launching twice as fast, and throttling CPU to the max when needed. iOS 12 will also load apps up to 40% faster on older devices like iPhone 6 Plus.

iOS 12: Compatible devices

Apple usually chucks a few older devices with every iOS update. This time it has made iOS 12 public beta available for all devices running iOS 11.

iPhones

iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 5s

iPads

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation, 12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation, 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, 9.6-inch iPad, iPad Air 2, iPad Air, iPad 5th generation, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 2

iPod touch 6th generation

How to install iOS 12

As advised before downloading any beta OS, backup all the data on your device.

You will first need to enroll into Apple’s beta programme by following this link.

After enrolling and signing up, iOS 12 beta will be sent to your registered Apple device.

You can then download and install the update by going to Settings > General > Software update.

If you ever wish to roll back iOS 12 beta you can do so by unenrolling it through this link.

CNET highlights the new features available on iOS 12 beta which include the AR app, Measure. Apple’s new set of Animojis are also available along with ‘Memoji’ which lets users create an animated version of them. This is however available only for the iPhone X. More features available include Apple’s screen time, and new notifications. Siri shortcuts are currently available for Apple apps only.

Apple will be updating the beta version with more features in the future. The stable version of iOS 12 will be released for all users in the fall.