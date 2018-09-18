Apple iOS 12 released: Top new features, how to download and more

Apple’s iOS 12 is finally out of beta. The latest iteration of Apple’s mobile operating system comes with a wide range of new features. Along with new user interface, the iOS 12 update aims to improve overall software performance on the iPhones, especially the older models like iPhone 6S.

Apple’s iOS 12 has rolled out to all the smartphones and tablets running on iOS 11. List of iOS 12 compatible iPhones include older iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 5s. The new iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max run the latest iOS software out-of-the-box.

Compatible iPads include the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation, 12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation, 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, 9.6-inch iPad, iPad Air 2, iPad Air, iPad 5th generation, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 3, and iPad mini 2.

“iOS 12 brings performance improvements and exciting new features to iPhone and iPad. Photos introduces new features to help you rediscover and share the photos in your library, Memoji--a new, more customizable Animoji--make Messages more expressive and fun, Screen Time helps you and your family understand and make the most of the time spent on devices, Siri Shortcuts deliver a faster way to get things done with the ability for any app to work with Siri, augmented reality becomes even more engaging with the ability for developers to create shared AR experiences, and new privacy features help protect you from being tracked on the web,” says Apple’s iOS 12 update log.

Apple iOS 12: Top new features

Performance

According to Apple, the latest iOS 12 brings an improved performance on older iPhone models. The company says apps on iOS 12-based iPhones open twice as fast and has optimised CPU to the maximum whenever necessary. On older iPhones, apps open up to 40% faster than iOS 11. Apple says the camera app launches up to 70% faster while the keyboard appears on the screen up to 50% faster.

Messages

Apple has rolled out a new Memoji, a customisable version of Animoji. The company has also rolled out new Animoji characters like T.rex, ghost, koala and tiger. There are new camera and text effects as well.

Siri

Apple’s voice-assistant Siri has received a few important updates. While the Siri has become faster, Apple is now making its digital assistant more compatible with third-party applications and native applications. For instance, you can ask Siri to turn on or off the flashlight or search for photos.

Photos

Apple’s native photo application is getting smarter with the latest iOS 12 update. The app now suggests searches to make it easier for users to discover older photos through keywords like business names, moments and places. Some of these features are already available on Google’s Photos application. For photography enthusiasts, Apple has rolled out RAW support for editing photos.

Digital well-being

Similar to Google’s recent changes to Android UI, Apple has rolled out a range of features focused on digital well-being. Apple iOS 12 users now have a dashboard where they can monitor how much time they have spent on their device and different applications. Users can also personalise the time limit for time spent on different apps. The Do Not Disturb mode now has an improved bedtime feature. This new feature bars notifications from appearing on the lock screen. Users can customise this feature as well.

Augmented Reality

Apple has continued its efforts to bring deeper Augmented Reality integration in its iOS. The latest ARKit 2.0 is more interactive and dynamic. For instance, users can interact with an AR content from separate devices. Apple has also rolled out a new Measure app. As the name implies, the AR-based Measure app lets you get precise measurement of any object. While there are several similar third-party apps, Apple says its app is more accurate.

How to download, install iOS 12

One of the easiest ways to download the latest software is to wait for Over-the-Air (OTA) update on your phone. Before downloading make sure your phone has sufficient battery and connected to high-speed internet. Now, go to Settings > General > Software update. The phone will check for the update and notify you to download and install.

Another method is to download the software through iTunes. Connect your iPhone to the PC through the data cable and launch iTunes app on your computer. Check for the update on the app. iTunes will automatically download and install the update on your phone.

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 10:44 IST