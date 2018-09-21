Apple iOS 12’s Measure app has one issue: It doesn’t measure up

Probably the coolest feature of iOS 12 is the Measure application. Based on advanced and futuristic Augmented Reality platform (ARKit 2.0), the app has already become a huge hit among iPhone users. The catch is it does not measure up.

As the name suggests Measure app lets you measure any real object in front of through your iPhone camera. Sort of a digital measuring tape, the app lets you measure an object by projecting a virtual white line from point A and point B. The app is quite fun to use and internet is already having a ball with it. You can take a photo of the measured item as well.

But is the Measure app really precise and accurate? Turns out, it’s not. A blog named Kirkville tested (via BGR) the app with various objects and different conditions. Unfortunately, the Measure app didn’t deliver accurate results. The blog points out the results vary when the same item is measured different times.

Measuring Samsung Galaxy Note 9 with new iOS 12 (HT Photo)

Slight change in angle may lead to different results (HT Photo)

We also spent some time with Apple’s new Measure app. During our brief experience, the app delivered mixed results. Not that they were way off the results but not completely accurate. Another challenge we faced is holding the phone still for a very long time to get the core functions of app going.

Are virtual measuring apps worth trusting? (HT Photo/Screenshot)

Nevertheless, it’s still fun to use. Let’s not forget it’s still better than a lot of third-party applications with adware on Google or Apple app stores.

We recommend you to use Apple’s Measure app for reference not the benchmark tool for virtual measurement.

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 16:01 IST