Apple iOS 13.2.3 released: Here’s why iPhone users need to download latest update

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 13:44 IST

Apple has released another software update for its iPhone users around the world. The latest update, version iOS 13.2.3, is quite small in size (roughly 100MB) but comes with some very important bug fixes. Interestingly enough, this is the eighth update since the roll-out of iOS 13 in September. Let’s break down what’s new in the iOS 13.2.3 update.

Search: According to Apple’s changelog, the latest update fixes an issue where system search and search within mail, files and notes might not work for some users.

Messages: Apple’s iOS 13.2.3 update also fixes the issue where pictures, links and other attachments did not show up in Messages details view.

Background content: If you were facing issues with content not downloading in the background, the latest update also fixes that.

Slow email: If you were unable to see the latest email and facing other issues such as such as failing to include and quote the original message in Exchange, the latest update will sort that out for you.

Apple’s iOS 13 roll out hasn’t really been smooth. Since the launch, the feature-rich iOS 13 has been updated multiple times to fix a range of bugs. For instance, the previous iOS 13.2.2 fixed an issue with the applications were running in the background kept disabling.

How to download iOS 13.2.3 on your iPhone?

Apple’s iOS 13.2.3 update is now rolling out for compatible iPhone users. To install the update, go to Settings on your iPhone. Then, select General and tap on the software update. Download and install the update if it’s available on your device.