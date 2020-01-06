Apple iOS 13.3: Top hidden features you may have missed

tech

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 20:30 IST

Apple rolled out the iOS 13 update in September last year. Since the roll-out, Apple has released multiple updates to include new features as well as fix many bugs. The last big update, viOS 13.3, rolled out in December last year.

The iOS 13.3 update came with some crucial bug fixes and security patches. The update also had some new interesting features for iOS users. We take a look at some of the iOS 13.3 features you may have missed.

Limit Communication

Now, users can set a limit for phone calls, messages, and FaceTime calls in the Screen Time app.

Safari security key support

The Safari browser on iPhone and iPad now supports FIDO2-compliant security keys that use USB, Lightning, or Near Field Communication. These security keys are physical gadgets, which help you to find authentication without relying on passwords. They were not available to Safari users until now.

ALSO READ: Apple back at CES after 28 years with a focus on privacy

Remove Memoji or Animoji Stickers

While mostly people like this iOS exclusive feature, but those who do not can now remove it from the emoji keyboard.

In order to do following steps need to be followed:

• Open phone settings

• Go to general

• Choose keyboard option

• Switch the toggle of Memoji Stickers

New message alert

With the iOS 13.3 update, Apple aims to reduce junk messages in the messaging application. It will also show an alert when users’ message was delivered as “junk”.

If you receive such an alert, you can ask the recipient to add your phone number to their Contacts.

“On your device, go to Settings > Messages > Send & Receive and make sure that only your phone number is selected under Start New Conversations From. If your Apple ID is selected, the messages will be delivered as junk,” said Apple on its website.

WATCH: CES kicks off its 2020 edition, 8K TVs and sustainability hot topics this year

Apple Watch App:

The Apple Watch app icon’s Digital Crown, which was black, is now grey in colour.

Multiple bug fixes

The issue wherein the mail was not downloading new messages has been fixed and the bug which did not let Gmail accounts delete mails too has been fixed.

The photos of screenshots that were sent through iMessage appeared blurred, this issue has been rectified with the latest update.

The problem of the missed call indicator not being clear has been fixed and so has the setting that showed mobile data as off when it was not.