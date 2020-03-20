Apple iOS 13.4 to roll out this week: Here are some expected features

tech

Along with the recent launch of the iPad Pro models, Apple quietly mentioned that the new 11-inch and 12.9-inch models will get iPadOS 13.4 on March 24. The company also mentioned a few software changes that will be coming as a part of the new version. But looking at the software rollout history, it is being said that iOS 13.4 will arrive alongside the iPadOS 13.4. Although details are scarce on the upcoming version, based on rumours and leaks, one can expect a few features that will be coming to iPhones soon.

Bundling of apps across mac and iOS app stores is one of the possibilities with iOS 13.4. This means that developers can let users pay once to buy an app on any of the app stores and download it from the other one. But it is not for sure how many developers will be onboard for this. Also assumed is the use of Carkey API by developers in iOS 13.4. This means that the OS version could make your iPhones into a car key that can lock and unlock the connected vehicle near you. Although not many cars have this, it is expected that many manufacturers will join the bandwagon soon.

Besides these, iOS 13.4 is expected to bring new Memoji stickers, new toolbar in the Mail app with some standard functions like Send to trash, move messages and more. Still a rumour, but the company could introduce an ‘Always on’ mode for Siri voice assistant. And finally, iOS 13.4 is rumoured to bring iCloud folder sharing with individual users as well.

Apple’s iOS 13.4 is likely to support all the iPhones that received iOS 13. This means iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max.