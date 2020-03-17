Apple iOS 13.4 update could roll out today with these features

tech

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 14:24 IST

Apple could roll out a new iOS 13 update later today for iPhones. iOS 13.4 which has been rumoured for quite some time now is expected to come with a bunch of important features.

News of iOS 13.4 rolling out on March 17 came from a screenshot of AliPay marketing details shared on Twitter. This was first reported by MacRumors but it was later deemed unreliable as the screenshots were found to be possibly faked. Nevertheless, iOS 13.4 is still expected to roll out either today or this week.

Coming to the expected features on iOS 13.4, one of the major ones would be universal purchases for Mac and iOS apps. This means that when users buy an app on their iPhone it will appear on their Mac as well. It will be possible if the developer enables this cross-device sharing of apps.

Apple is also working on a ‘CarKey’ feature which was discovered on iOS 13.4 beta. This feature essentially turns an iPhone into a car key to unlock it, of course. CarKey is expected to debut on iOS 13.4. But it will work only with NFC-enabled vehicles.

iOS 13.4 is also bringing a new toolbar to the Mail app. The new Mail toolbar will house features like move message, send to trash and flag. iOS 13.4 will also let users share iCloud folders with their contacts. More details on how this will work are required. Siri might also get an Always-on mode with iOS 13.4. Apple is also adding nine Memoji stickers for iPhones with the latest iOS update.