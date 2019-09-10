Apple iOS 13 goes official today alongside new iPhone 11: Top things to know

tech

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 12:12 IST

Apple’s latest mobile OS iteration, iOS 13, will be officially announced today alongside new iPhone 11 series. The iOS 13 has been available as beta to all iPhone users since its unveiling at the WWDC developer conference earlier this year. Apple’s new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max will run the latest iOS 13 out-of-the-box.

Apple’s iOS 13 is one of the biggest updates to the company’s operating system since iOS 7 in 2016. The latest iOS 13 update also comes with a range of India-exclusive features such as addition of 15 new Indian language keyboards, video downloads optimisation, and four new system fonts.

Will your iPhone get the iOS 13 update?

Apple’s latest iOS 13 update will come to the following smartphones:

iPhone SE

iPod touch (7th gen)

iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus

iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone Pro Max

ALSO READ: How to Download Apple iOS 13 Beta

Top features of Apple iOS 13

Dark Mode: Apple’s latest iOS 13 update brings system-wide dark mode. Currently, the dark mode is available on Apple’s native apps such as calendar, news, notes, music and messages.

Sign in with Apple: One of the top privacy features, Sign in with Apple is a new sign in module which helps users protect their real email IDs by creating proxy email IDs. Users will continue to receive the emails sent to them but the ID will not be exposed to the service provider, ultimately reducing the possibilities of spam and targeted ads.

Photography: The new software update brings new Portrait Lighting effect. Users can also now adjust colour tones. The company is also updating the Photos app with improved interface. The app also uses on device machine learning to make it easier to remove duplicate photos.

ALSO READ: Apple TV+, Arcade gaming could steal the show at Apple’s Special Event

Messaging: The iOS 13 update now allows users to create avatars for iMessages. Users can use their real photos or animoji or memoji as their display pictures. Memoji has also been updated with better effects. Apple also offers new Memoji stickers.

Performance: Apple says iOS 13 helps improve performance of the iPhones. For instance, Face ID will now unlock 13% faster whereas app downloads are now 50% faster. Apple claims app launches are now twice fast on the new OS.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 12:11 IST