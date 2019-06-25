Apple iOS 13 public beta is here: List of compatible iPhones, how to download, and more

The first public beta of Apple’s latest iOS 13 update is here. Unveiled at the WWDC dev conference earlier this month, Apple iOS 13 is set to bring a range of new features including system-wide dark mode, updates to native apps, and optimisations for Indian users.

The public beta allows anyone with compatible iPhone to get a preview of the latest iOS software. Note that the beta version doesn’t have all the features and you may encounter some issues with some of the apps. Apple will continue to update the public beta with different updates before it officially rolls out stable software, expected to release alongside iPhone 11.

Who can install Apple’s iOS 13?

Unlike previous years, iOS 13 will not be coming to iPads. Instead, iPad users will get a special version of Apple’s software called iPadOS. Smartphones that are eligible for Apple’s iOS 13 update are:

iPhone SE

iPod touch (7th gen)

iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus

iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR

ALSO READ: Here are Apple iOS 13’s special features for Indian iPhone users

How to install Apple iOS 13 Public Beta?

Step 1: Open Safari browser on your iPhone/iOS device and visit Apple’s official website for beta programme.

Step 2: Sign up and enroll your profile. Apple will add a beta profile to your iPhone.

Step 3: Go to Settings > General > Software update to manually install the iOS update.

Step 4: You may have to reboot the phone to install the latest iOS 13.

Step 5: Just in case, you don’t want to roll back, visit Apple’s official unenroll website.

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 09:04 IST