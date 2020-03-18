Apple iOS 14 codes reveal only iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max to feature ToF 3D sensor

tech

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 12:24 IST

Recently it was reported that Apple’s iPhone 12 smartphone series will get ‘world-facing’ 3D cameras at the back. If true, this will be the first time for Apple. However, a new report now states that not all the iPhones in the series will get this feature. Only the rumoured iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max users will be able to use these Time of Flight or ToF 3D cameras. The evidence came from the leaked iOS 14 codes. The code also reveals the new iPhone 12 series to be codenamed as ‘d5x’. It has already been reported that the iPhone 11 line up was codenamed as ‘d4x’.

It is being assumed that the iPhone 12 Pro and the 12 Pro Max will feature a wide-angle lens, an ultra-wide-angle lens and a telephoto lens alongside the ToF 3D sensor at the back. The addition of the ToF sensor will possibly lead to new and more natural looking augmented reality features. As reported by 9to5Mac, Apple seems to be working on a new AR application for iOS 14, this goes in line with the aforementioned piece of information since the iPhone 12 series will be the first to come with the final version of iOS 14.

Also read: iPhone 12 launch may get delayed due to Apple’s travel restrictions

The ToF 3D sensor is likely to comprise of an infrared projector, which is similar to the one used in the front-facing TrueDepth camera in iPhone X and later models. While the iPhones already have the Measure app, a ToF sensor integration inside the app will probably result in better and more accurate measurement.

Rumours and leaks suggesting the iPhone 12 smartphones to feature a ToF 3D sensor probably corroborate with what analyst Ming Chi Kuo stated last year. We will get to know more about the iPhone 12 as the launch date comes closer.