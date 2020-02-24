Apple iOS 14 to feature a redesigned multi-tasking menu

tech

Apple is expected to give us a first glance of the iOS 14 at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) that will take place in June this year. Ahead of the company’s annual event, a new report has given us the first look of what we should expect from Apple’s next generation mobile OS.

Images and videos obtained by tipster Ben Geskin and shared with 91 Mobiles reveal that the iOS 14, that will be powering the iPhones, will come with a redesigned multi-tasking menu that resembles the iPad. An internal build of iOS 14 running on iPhone 11 Pro Max shows that the multi-tasking view of the iOS 14 will fit four apps in one screen. This layout is similar to what we have seen in iPads and users will be able to shut down an app by swiping it up.

However, when you swipe the app down, the screen goes darker and it shows the lock above it. “...It locks and unlocks as you swipe down. Don’t know exactly what it will do, but I guess this might pin the app on the multitasking screen,” Geskin wrote in a tweet sharing the video.

When you swipe the app down, screen goes darker and it shows the lock above it, it locks and unlocks as you swipe down. Don’t know exactly what it will do, but I guess this might pin the app on the multitasking screen pic.twitter.com/5BhpoWd0k3 — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) February 23, 2020

The tipster also shared an image that shows the app switch settings. Users, iOS 14, will be able to switch between Automatic, Deck Switcher, Grid Switcher and Minimum Viable Switcher settings.

Here's that internal 'App Switcher' settings. Not a jailbreak tweak. pic.twitter.com/Ft6qvZ6NGi — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) February 23, 2020

Not much is known about iOS 14 at this point. However, a Bloomberg report states that Apple will allow users to change default system apps in iOS 14. This means that users will be able to set Gmail and Safari as their default email addresses and web browsers in iOS 14. That said, we will have to wait until WWDC 2020 to know more details about iOS 14.