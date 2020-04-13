e-paper
Apple iOS 14 update is on its way: Top features expected

Apple’s iOS 14 will release later this year. Here’s what we know about the update so far.

tech Updated: Apr 13, 2020 10:29 IST
Here’s what we know about Apple’s iOS 14
Here's what we know about Apple's iOS 14
         

Apple is expected to roll out iOS 14 later this year. The latest iOS iteration usually launches with the new iPhones of the year. Ahead of the launch, Apple does allow users to try out the software through beta programme, similar to Google’s previews for Android.

Apple’s iOS 14 is expected to bring a slew of new features and improvements for iPhone users. Already, there are plenty of leaks to give us a good idea about what to expect from the update.

Multitasking apps

Apple is reportedly working on a new feature that will make it easier to shuffle between one app to another. Dubbed as multitasking interface, the iOS 14 update will enable users to see four apps at once. The interface is said to be quite similar to Apple’s iPad OS.

App stream

Apple may soon allow users to try out an application without needing to download them. It’s unlikely users will be able to access all the features of an app. It’s worth noting Google already has this feature as Instant Apps.

iPhone as car key

Apple may soon allow you to unlock or lock your cars through iPhones. A CarKey API has been spotted ahead of the roll-out. Early references were found in the recent beta updates of iOS 13. The Apple ‘CarKey’ feature can be shared with family members as well.

Improved messaging

According to reports, Apple may soon allow users to delete messages for everyone. The update may also enable users to mention others in chats by using @mentions. These features are already available on other messaging platforms.

Flexible widgets, wallpaper customisations

According to 9to5Mac via Twitter user DongleBookPro, Apple will soon allow users to move widgets. The widgets interface will be revamped to accommodate for context. Also, users will be able to make more customisations to wallpapers. According to reports, Apple is going to launch a Collection menu for allowing users to set their own photos as wallpapers.

